LOOK: MECQ Day 2

Day 2 of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby Rizal is no different from Day 1. In fact, it could have gotten worse in some areas as people have completely forgotten about physical distancing — from the traffic along Marcos Highway in Marikina to the markets along Commonwealth in Quezon City and in Angono, Rizal. And while people lined up outside the malls seem to stay apart from each other, it’s a completely different story inside, once you get past the disinfecting chamber, after which anything can happen. Unless of course you and your partner are satisfied with simply strolling alongside each other or just you enjoying a ride on an escalator all by your lonesome. Just watch those steps. And because it was a Sunday, even some Catholic Churches reopened their doors for Masses. For some churchgoers in Sta. Rita in Baclaran, Parañaque City, a faith mask is just as effective as a face mask. Lest we forget, this country of over 80 percent Catholics is fond of processions. But you see, we’re in a pandemic and what better way to beat Covid-19 than to believe that a disinfectant spray can kill it. Perhaps Manong, our taho vendor, sums up the confidence that Filipinos feel about overcoming the virus. He wears his mask on his chin. PHOTOS BY MIKE ALQUINTO, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, RUY L. MARTINEZ, JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE