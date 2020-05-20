LOOK: Mega swabbing site opens in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — The largest of the four newly established coronavirus testing facilities has opened on Wednesday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The mega swabbing facility has 96 swabbing booths capable of conducting around 1,500 tests per day, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said in a statement.

The Philippine Arena is the world’s largest indoor arena at 18,000 square meters.

National Action Plan Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., deputy chief implementer Sec. Vince Dizon, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and CEO of Maligaya Development Corp. Atty. Glicerio Santos IV were present during the inspection of the swabbing facility.

The government earlier opened three other mega swabbing facilities: Palacio de Manila along Roxas Boulevard, Enderun Colleges in Taguig City, and the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

These testing laboratories were designed to ramp up coronavirus testing in the country. Combined, the facilities would be capable of 5,000 tests a day.

