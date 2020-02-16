“LOOK: Megan Young, Mikael Daez get married in online game”

Newlywed couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez tied the knot for the third time on Valentine’s Day.

Not in real life, however, but in a video game. On Instagram, the Miss World 2013 titleholder, who is known as an avid gamer who regularly livestream content, shared photos of her and Mikael’s avatars tying the knot via the online mobile game “Ragnarok M: Eternal Love.”

In the photos, Megan and Mikael recreated shots from their real-life weddings, one held at a church in Nasugbu, Batangas, and the second in Subic.

Megan and Mikael made their relationship public in 2017. They had dated for nine years prior to tying the knot.