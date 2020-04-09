“LOOK: Michael V tries to find humor in checkpoints”

Count on Michael V. to find light-hearted humor amid the crisis brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Instagram on Tuesday, April 7, the Family History star posted some new artwork he created to find the humor in the checking of body temperatures at checkpoints around the country.

“‘Pag gusto, may paraan,” he wrote as caption.

To help curb the spread of COVID-19, checkpoints manned by policemen, military officers, and medical personnel have been set up across the metro and in provinces to enforce early detection measures, including checking on people’s temperatures and whether they had any symptoms of the virus.

Michael’s post became an Internet hit, with netizens expressing their amusement with his creativity and sense of humor.

“Opo, ‘yan po talaga mainam. Rectal testing na lang para hindi maglabasan ‘yung makukulit na Pinoy,” said one user.

“Siguraduhing makinis ang puwet bago lumabas,” added another.

As of Tuesday afternoon, April 7, the Philippines has recorded 3,764 cases of COVID-19, including 177 deaths and 84 recoveries.