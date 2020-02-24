“LOOK: Miriam Quiambao celebrates son’s first birthday”

Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao celebrated the first birthday of her son, Elijah Roberto, at the Palms Country Club in Alabang over the weekend.

Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao celebrated the first birthday of her son, Elijah Roberto, at the Palms Country Club in Alabang over the weekend.

On Instagram Thursday, the Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up posted photos from the intimate celebration as she expressed her gratitude for the life of Elijah.

“It was a fun and loved filled day as we celebrated [Elijah Roberto’s] first birthday in an intimate gathering of family and friends at a kiddie pool party last Sunday. Elijah loved playing and splashing about with his Dada and other kids in the water while the adults chatted away enjoying the cool breeze and chill surroundings of The Palms Country Club in Alabang,” she said.

“Sa wakas at nairaos din ang 1st birthday kahit stressed pa kami because we just moved house and our life is still topsy turvy with all our things in boxes! Whew!” added Miriam, who also shared her birthday wish for her “miracle baby”.

She went on: “Most of all, we are thankful to God for helping us survive and thrive in our first year of parenting our miracle baby. Can’t believe he is now a toddler! Don’t grow up too fast Elijah! We’re always here for you and love you to the moon and back!”

After four years of trying to conceive, Miriam got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43. She gave birth to her first child with husband and fellow inspiration speaker Ardy Roberto last on February 16, 2019.

She and Ardy tied the knot in March 2014.