“LOOK: Miss Universe 2012 1st runner-up Janine Tugonon reunited with fellow Filipino beauty queens”

Janine Tugonon served as a judge for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Miss Universe 2012 1st runner-up Janine Tugonon got reunited with her fellow beauty queens.

Janine returned to the Philippines this year to serve as a judge for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

On her Instagram page on Sunday, October 25, Janine shared her group shot with Venus Raj, Shamcey Supsup, Ariella Arida, and Gazini Ganados.

“Bye Philippines. It was great to spend time with these ladies and of course my love @mj_lastimosa (hindi nya nakita ang aming message agad kaya wala sya dito :/ ) Wish we had more time to hangout but time to go! love you all! Enjoy the show!! #mup2020” she said.

In an Instagram post on Friday, October 23, she also shared her elation meeting her friends before the finals of the pageant.

“VERY HAPPY TO BE REUNITED WITH THESE LADIES. We need more kwentuhan time after the finals later @mj_lastimosa @onlyvenusraj @araarida,” she stated.

The beauty queen also shared her journey leading to the pageant night. She shared a snapshot of her outfit on social media.

“I was in NYC when I first saw your work online and told myself I would want to wear your design when I go back here in PH. VERY GRATEFUL AND HAPPY for this. Thank you so much @markbumgarner!” she posted.

Janine is now based in the US where she works as a model.

She was crowned 1st runner-up in Miss Universe 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is the second Filipino to bag the 1st runner-up title after Miriam Quiambao in Miss Universe 1999.

