LOOK: Missing home

Members of the Pasay Police on Thursday, July 2, 2020, assist in the transfer of locally stranded individuals (LSI) to the Villamor Airbase Elementary School. More than 50 LSI have been staying at a waiting shed near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 for several days before President Rodrigo Duterte ordered their transfer. Meanwhile, Fr. Hans Magdurulang, parish priest of the San Felipe Neri Church in Mandaluyong, distributes free food and water to close to 200 LSI at the front gate of North Port terminal along R10 road in Manila where they have camped up since last week. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA and MICHELLE ALQUINTO