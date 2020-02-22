“LOOK: Moira dela Torre debuts slimmer look”

Singer Moira dela Torre is looking more svelte these days.

Last October, around three months ago, the “Tadhana” hitmaker shared with PUSH that she has been making efforts in order to lose weight. Prompted by a health scare that happened last summer, Moira decided to change her lifestyle and try out intermittent fasting: a popular diet strategy that involves alternating periods of eating and extended fasting (celebrities such as Nico Bolzico and Cristopher Roxas swear by it).

Going by her recent posts on Instagram, it seems that this special diet strategy worked perfectly for Moira. Lately, 26-year-old has been turning heads for her remarkably slimmer figure, leaving fans and followers in awe and inspired by her dramatic weight loss. Prepare to be amazed yourself by checking out these photos!