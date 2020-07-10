“LOOK: Mon Confiado shares stills from South Korean film ‘The Golden Holiday’”

Mon Confiado shared photos from upcoming Korean film “The Golden Holiday,” which he is a part of.

Veteran actor Mon Confiado took to Instagram to share the first stills from the upcoming South Korean film “The Golden Holiday,” which he is a part of.

According to Mon, the film is about a family’s first trip to the Philippines which turns into an investigation of a local murder case surrounding the famed ’Yamashita’s Gold’.

It follows the story of a laid-back countryside detective Byung-su (Kwak Do-won) who takes his family to the Philippines for his 10th wedding anniversary. While his hidden agenda is solely to track down his old friend Yong-bae (Kim Sang-ho) who scammed him and got away a few years ago, he finds the latter in prison for murder.

Here, he hears about the case surrounding ‘Yamashita’s Gold’. But Yong-bae sways to offer Byung-su a share of the gold that prompts the latter to suddenly become embroiled in the case.

The film stars Kwak Do-won, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Hee-won, Kim Sang-ho, Mon Confiado, Shin Dong-mi, Lee Yoo-jin-I.

Produced by Showbox Entertainment Corporation, the film is directed by Kim Bong-han who also helmed the films “The Hero” and “Ordinary Person.”

While there is no exact release date yet in the country, Mon confirmed that the action-adventure-crime film would be out in South Korea this 2020.

The 52-year-old actor is known for his many roles throughout the years in both film and television.

In 2008, he won a FAMAS Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in “Faces of Love.”

This year, he became part of the ABS-CBN Primetime teleserye “A Soldier’s Heart.”