Trending Now

LOOK: Motorcycle prototype to allow pillion ride

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

LOOK: Motorcycle prototype to allow pillion ride

prototype of motorcycle model t

prototype of motorcycle model t

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap’s prototype of the motorcycle model to allow pillion rides. /DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s task force against COVID-19 has approved a motorcycle design allowing a passenger to ride at the back of the driver as pillion rides for couples will start on Friday, July 10.

Photos from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) showed the Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap’s model, which installed a divider between the rider and passenger on a motorcycle. The protective barrier also has safety handles for the passenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The height of the barrier is 0.85 meters, but the DILG said the height might vary “depending on the motorcycle type.”

motorcycle divider model

motorcycle divider model

DILG PHOTO

Aside from barriers, riders and passengers must wear face masks and helmets to ensure that they are safe from COVID-19 as well as accidents.

FEATURED STORIES

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said couples living in the same households should present their identification cards to authorities to ensure that they are following the government’s rules.

“The ID must have similar last names and if they are common-law husband and wife, they need to have the same address on the ID. There are so many ways to prove that indeed they are a couple,” Año said. [ac]

unnamed-6.jpg

unnamed-6.jpg

DILG PHOTO

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top