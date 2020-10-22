“LOOK: Nadine Lustre celebrates birthday in Batangas”

Actress Nadine Lustre, together with her friends, recently went to Batangas for a quick getaway to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Nadine will turn 27 on October 31.

On her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 21, the “Ulan” star shared photos and videos of her vacation at the Farm at San Benito, Batangas.

Tagged in her post are celebrity makeup artist Jelly Eugenio, hairstylist Paul Nebres, and photographer Andrei Suleik.

Recently, Nadine released a new single titled “Wildest Dreams.” The song is part of her upcoming full-length album, which will be released on October 31 under Careless Music, the record label of her former boyfriend James Reid.

In an interview with MYX last June, James shared that the album will focus on “empowerment and self-love,” and will tell Nadine’s story. For her part, the actress said the new record is the “perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire” her listeners.

Early this year, it was announced that Nadine was set to star in a primetime series with Julia Montes, titled “Burado.” However, the project was officially cancelled in August due to prevailing COVID-19 restrictions.