“LOOK: Nadine Lustre patiently waits in line to buy groceries at supermarket”

Actress Nadine Lustre was spotted doing a grocery run at a supermarket in Quezon City on Saturday, April 4.

Actress Nadine Lustre was spotted doing a grocery run at a supermarket in Quezon City on Saturday, April 4, in observance of the government’s mandate that only one person per household is allowed to go outside their homes to buy basic necessities during the Luzon-wide community quarantine, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In one of the photos shared by her fans that made the rounds on Instagram, the “Burado” star is seen lining up at a supermarket with a face mask on while observing physical distancing from the other shoppers.

Of the current situation the country is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadine earlier said that it is not just a test of the Filipinos’ resiliency, but “an affirmation that in the midst of every imaginable trial, matibay po talaga tayong mga Pilipino.“

“We have gone through so much as one country and we will rise again because we help one another, we care about each other and we share our resources to our kababayans. Parati pong bukas ang mga palad at puso natin para sa isa’t isa,” she said.

Nadine was one of the Kapamilya stars who called on Filipinos to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate affected by the COVID-19 crisis through “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig“, a fundraising campaign launched by ABS-CBN that aims to assist local governments provide food and basic necessities to poor families whose livelihoods are crippled by the month-long lockdown in Metro Manila and the whole of Luzon.

[embedded content]

The Philippines as of Monday, April 6, has recorded 3,660 cases of COVID-19, including 163 deaths and 73 recoveries.