“LOOK: Nadine Lustre posts throwback photo with James Reid on his birthday”

Several Instagram users had a hard time keeping calm after Nadine Lustre posted a throwback photo with James Reid to mark his birthday on Monday, May 11.

The photo was taken during a group hike with their friends in Mount Ulap in Itogon, Benguet last January.

In the comments, dozens of Nadine’s followers commented with heart emojis, including singer Moira de la Torre and Filipino-Australian producer Billy Davis.

It was in January when the former couple announced their breakup through a joint statement released via a live episode on “ Tonight With Boy Abunda .”

They had dated for three years.