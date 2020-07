Police Major Gen. Debold Sinas, National Capital Region Police Office chief, inspects police officers at the Radial Road 10 in Navotas City on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Mayor Toby Tiangco placed the city under lockdown from July 16 to July 29 because of the rising cases of coronavirus disease. Police are deployed in Navotas and also in neighboring city Malabon to maintain health protocols. PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI AND JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE