LOOK: New 40-bed quarantine facility opens in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – A 40-bed quarantine facility for probable and suspected coronavirus cases in Manila — the fifth in the city — was formally opened on Thursday.

The Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna led the opening of the latest facility, which sits inside the Arellano High School in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Moreno said that such facilities may ease the mind of people who are sick, knowing that they can be taken care of and that their relatives would not contract the disease from them.

“I think by building more facilities like this, at least mabigyan man lang natin ng kapanatagan ng kalooban ang mga kababayan natin,” Moreno said in a statement.

According to Moreno, who also heaped praise on health workers on the frontlines, they are planning to open 12 quarantine facilities in the city to address the needs of the people and concerns from growing number of COVID-19 patients.

As of Thursday, Manila has a total of 1,329 recorded COVID-19 cases, 837 of which are currently active while 101 have died and 391 have recovered. At least 1,767 persons are suspected of carrying the disease while another 440 are probable patients.

