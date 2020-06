Vehicles once again clog streets in Metro Manila but workers find it hard to go around because of the limited public transportation. In Quezon City, commuters get free rides on board a truck. With restrictions eased, barber shops and salons have opened but on condition that these adhere to strict health protocols. PHOTOS BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, RUY MARTINEZ, J. GERARD SEGUIA and RENE H. DILAN