“LOOK: Newlyweds Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli join Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo for dinner”

A photo of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli as a married couple has made its way online this week, just a few days after their clandestine civil wedding made local headlines.

On Instagram, it was revealed that Sarah and Matteo joined fellow celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo for an intimate dinner on Sunday evening. In a photo shared by a certain Bianca Rufino, the newlyweds were pictured all smiles with their fingers intertwined as they were surrounded with friends at the dinner table set by the Agoncillo family.

“Celebrating life. Thank you for the yummy backyard BBQ feast Judy Ann, Ryan and cutie Agoncillo babies. Congratulations again Sarah and Matteo. Nothing but love. Ashmatt strong,” Rufino wrote as caption.

Sarah and Judy Ann have long considered each other as sisters after co-starring in the 2010 movie “Hating Kapatid”. On the other hand, Matteo is also close to Ryan as they used to train for triathlons together.

News of Sarah and Matteo’s wedding broke after a bodyguard who supposedly works for the Popstar Royalty and her family reported to the authorities Thursday night that he was punched in a physical altercation involving the actor.

According to the blotter, Jerry Tamara, 31, was accused by Matteo of leaking the details of their private civil wedding to the bride’s parents. In his statement, the security detail was allegedly instructed by Sarah’s parents to follow her and Matteo’s activities closely following a leak that resulted in a preemptive report from columnist Ricky Lo.

Tamara told police that Sarah’s mother, Divine, arrived at the hotel at around 11 p.m. and insisted on speaking with her daughter.

Upon seeing Mrs. Geronimo, Matteo accused the bodyguard and reportedly punched him in the throat.

In a statement released to ABS-CBN News, Matteo denied that he punched someone after his civil wedding with Sarah

“Wala akong sinuntok,” he told via a phone interview.

Sarah, on the other hand, has yet to release a statement on the incident.