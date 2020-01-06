“LOOK: Official poster of zombie film ‘Block Z’”

The poster and release date for Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia’s upcoming movie were released on Tuesday.

“Block Z”, produced by Star Cinema with Keep Filming productions, will open in cinemas nationwide on January 29.

The poster and release date reveal was done simultaneously with the launch of its full trailer, which you can watch below.

[embedded content]

“Block Z” is directed by Mikhail Red. It also stars Ian Veneracion, Ina Raymundo, Dimples Romana, Yves Flores, Myryle Sarosa, Maris Racal, and McCoy de Leon.