“LOOK: Pacquaio family celebrates youngest child Israel’s 6th birthday”

See the snapshots from Israel Pacquiao’s birthday celebration.

Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao’s youngest child, Israel, celebrated his 6th birthday on Monday, April 27.

In an Instagram post, Jinkee shared the simple celebration they had at home to celebrate Israel’s natal day amid the quarantine. The family prepared sumptuous cakes and cuisine for the occasion.

“Happy 6th birthday, Israel my love. May every dream and wish you have not only come true but also lead to an amazing future for you knowing that God who holds the future loves you so much!” Jinkee posted on Instagram.

Israel is Manny and Jinkee’s fifth child. The couple has five children.