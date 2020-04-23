“LOOK: Park Seo-joon charms anew on ‘Esquire Korea’ cover”

Park Seo-joon lands the cover of Esquire Korea’s May 2020 issue.

Park Seo-joon debuted his new look on Esquire Korea’s May 2020 issue. The actor shared the snapshot of his magazine cover sporting his new hairstyle on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22.

Fresh from the success of the Itaewon Class series, Seo-joon has been sporting a chestnut haircut for a couple of months so fans were very charmed and elated to see his new look on the cover.

“Imagine my kilig when I opened IG and saw this,” one netizen said.

“You look exquisite sir,” another netizen commented.

Seo-joon wrapped up shooting Itaewon Class in March. In a YouTube video documenting the last shooting day of the series, the actor shared that his role as Park Sae Ro Yi made a big impact on him.

“After about seven months, it was very difficult last month. Even though I tried to separate Sae Ro Yi from my daily life, it was very difficult for the fifth month because it was having a great impact on me. When I said that it was over, I felt so strange. I wasn’t ready for it yet, but I’m going to let Sae Ro Yi go without haste,” he said.

Seo-joon is set to star in an upcoming movie with IU.