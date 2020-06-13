“LOOK: Park Seo Joon levels up physique for new role in movie with IU”

Park Seo Joon is gearing up for his new project – the movie ‘Dream’ with actress-singer IU.

Following his hit portrayal of the lead Park Saeroyi in ‘Itaewon Class,’ Korean actor Park Seo Joon gears up for his next project with the working title ‘Dream.’

This was the reason Park Seo Joon has been hitting the gym, as the actor recently posted a photo on Instagram, according to a report by Korean news site Soompi.

An automatic translation of his post’s caption on Instagram read, “Becoming Football player yunhongdae.”

According to reports, Park Seo Joon will be portraying the role of Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player and coach in the ‘Dream‘ movie. The story will follow a group of individuals who will try to reach for their goals of making it to an annual soccer event called the Homeless World Cup.

He will also be joined by singer and actress IU in the film, that is slated to hit cinemas in 2021.

In a previous article by Soompi, Park Seo Joon was quoted to have said, “I’m excited for the time I’ll be spending as Hong Dae. I’ll do my best to deliver a great film to viewers.”