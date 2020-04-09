“LOOK: Park Seo-joon’s different hairstyles throughout the years”

Park Seo-joon marked another successful show with the critically-acclaimed series Itaewon Class, which concluded just recently.

The Korean actor played the role of Park Saeroyi, an ex-convict turned successful businessman, who defeated a giant food company owned by the person behind his father’s death.

According to Seo-joon, his character in the series had a big impact on him.

“When we approached our 7th month, I felt a little uncomfortable because no matter how hard I tried to keep my everyday life separate from Saeroyi, I feel like the character exerted a huge influence on me as I live in the present. It became quite difficult around the fifth month. And now that we’re done with Saeroyi, I feel pretty strange. I’m not ready yet, I think I’m going to let him go slowly, and without haste,” he said in his latest YouTube vlog.

Aside from his superb acting in his series, Seo-joon’s chestnut hair has created a lot of buzz online. With that, PUSH is rounding up Seo-joon’s different hairstyles throughout his showbiz career.

Check out his different looks and it is up for you to decide what hair suits him best.

Previous projects of Seo-joon include What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, among others.