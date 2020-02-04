“LOOK: Parokya Ni Edgar, Kamikazee team up anew on new song”

13 years since they last collaborated to reprise the APO Hiking Society classic “American Junk,” Filipino bands Parokya ni Edgar and Kamikazee have teamed up anew to release a new song.

On Instagram, Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda expressed his excitement for fans to hear their latest collaboration single as he posted a photo of his band with the members of Kamikazee, including fellow vocalist Jay Contreras.

“Recording kasama ng Kamikazee. Sobrang excited kami na marinig niyo ‘yung ginagawa namin,” he wrote as caption.

Aside from their version of “American Junk”, which was released in 2007, the two bands collaborated on the 2005 hit song “The Ordertaker”. A live version of the single was then included in Parokya Ni Edgar’s 2012 “Inuman Sessions, Vol. 2” album.

[embedded content]