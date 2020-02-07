“LOOK: Patrick Garcia, Nikka Martinez’s unique 7th birthday gift to daughter Michelle”

Actor Patrick Garcia and blogger Nikka Martinez have a unique gift for their eldest daughter, Michelle, who is celebrating her seventh birthday on Wednesday, February 5.

On Instagram, the couple shared a similar photo of their child showing off her new hair color.

“Since we won’t be able to go to HK Disneyland to celebrate your 7th bday… Mommy and daddy will try our very best to make sure we check every single one in your wish list… starting with this! We love you baby girl! You are beyond beautiful!” wrote Patrick in his caption.

For her part, Nikka explained that she and Patrick decided to not push through with their initial plan to bring Michelle to Hong Kong Disneyland for her birthday amid concerns over the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“This was the next thing on her wish list…. check! … …on to the next baby girl! We love you so much and you deserve this!” she added.

Based on her post, Michelle’s new look was created by celebrity hairstylist Alex Carbonell.

Aside from Michelle, Patrick and Nikka have two other children, Patrice and Pia.