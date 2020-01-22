LOOK: PCG, BFP rescue elderly, mentally-ill in Taal eruption danger zone

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities continue to rescue mentally-ill persons and the elderly still left in various towns of Batangas province as those within the 14-kilometer radius danger zone were evacuated due to the continuing unrest of the Taal Volcano.

In Agoncillo town, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Task Force Taal in Southern Tagalog evacuated on Sunday two persons with mental illness in Barangay Balibeweng.

The PCG with the help of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection rescued a 65-year-old mother and her 40-year-old son who is suffering from a mental illness in Barangay Anak Dagat, Lemery town.

“The rescued individuals were turned over to the regional emergency response team and provided with medical assistance,” the PCG said.

Following the restiveness of the Taal Volcano that started on Sunday last week, thousands of people have been sheltered in evacuation camps.

The Department of Interior and Local Government earlier placed several towns in Batangas and a town in Cavite on total lockdown to prevent residents from returning to their homes as authorities said an explosive eruption remains imminent.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Wednesday the volcano continues to emit white steam-laden plumes measuring 50 to 500 meters high over the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs also recorded 481 volcanic earthquakes on the Taal network.

Level 4 remains hoisted on Taal Volcano, meaning a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

