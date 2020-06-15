“LOOK: Pepe Herrera welcomes daughter”

Pepe Herrera and his partner Sam Mallari have welcomed a baby girl.

Weeks after revealing that he and his partner Sam Mallari are expecting a baby girl, the couple has finally welcomed their bundle of joy.

Sharing a photo of his partner and child on Instagram, Herrera said he felt a mix of emotions upon seeing his child.

“Nakakakilig, nakakaiyak, nakakagana, nakakagaan. Today, in my eyes, the World is a better place,” he stated.

The former FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano actor then went on to say to honor all the mothers who gave birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as all the fathers whom he noted have important jobs to fulfill.

“Salute to all Mothers who gave birth, who are giving birth, and who are about to give birth to little angels. Salute to all Fathers. We have a very important job. I can see that now. Let us help each other,” he stated.

See the post below:

A day prior to this, the Kapamilya comedian penned a lengthy Instagram post to pay tribute to his wife.

“I chose this picture because she looks so beautiful with her squinting almost disappearing eyes when she smiles. The picture also reminds me of how we find the term ‘best couple’ ridiculous. Nakakatawa para sa akin ang mga ganitong term. Tulad ng ‘GOAT’ or ‘Best among the Rest’. I also imagine God laughing,” he wrote.

Herrera, also admitted that his partner, Sam, continues to bring out the best in him.

“I only believe in being and becoming the best version of myself. And I believe that Sam is the best life partner for me. Because she does, indeed, without a doubt, bring out the best in me,” he said.

In the said post, Herrera also tried to look back on the early days of their relationship, saying things haven’t been easy for them in the past. Then again, they made it through those rough patches.

“Looking back, it was a very, very rough road. Ang daming naging pagsubok. Ngayong buwan lang nagsimulang kumalma ang Mundo namin. For me, this month was the shift,” he stated.

He went on: “Suddenly, it became easier to listen to each other. It became easier to focus on important similarities and precious differences. It became easier to focus on solutions while regulating (not suppressing) emotions and impulses.”

See the full post below: