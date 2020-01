Actress Arci Munoz has been having the best time vacationing in New York for the holidays.

Actress Arci Munoz has been having the best time vacationing in New York for the holidays. On Instagram, the Open star shared photos from her Christmas break in the Big Apple, where she visited the famous Times Square and caught a run of Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Winter Garden Theatre in Manhattan. Check out some highlights of her fun getaway in these photos.