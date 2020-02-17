“LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach meets basketball phenom Kai Sotto”

Beauty queen-actress Pia Wurtzbach got the chance to catch up with Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto during the second day of the 2020 NBA All-Star festivities in Chicago, Illinois Saturday (Sunday morning in PH time).

Beauty queen-actress Pia Wurtzbach got the chance to catch up with Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto during the second day of the 2020 NBA All-Star festivities in Chicago, Illinois Saturday (Sunday morning in PH time).

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder, who attended the event as an insider, was taught some basketball fundamentals by the towering basketball sensation before the two sat down for a quick chat, as seen in snippets posted by NBA Philippines on Twitter.

Our Rep to the Republika takes a selfie with the towering Pinoy basketball sensation! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/4kI8pehHqS — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 16, 2020

.@PiaWurtzbach lobs it to @kzsottolive for the alley-oop slam! 🔥 What do you think of this duo? pic.twitter.com/tUvZ1YArhf — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 16, 2020

On her Instagram Stories, Pia shared her own photos from her meet-up with Kai, who she described as “already a pride of the Philippines.”

The Filipino 7-footer, who has started to turn heads as part of this year’s Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, is currently honing his skills in Atlanta in preparation for a possible stint in the US NCAA Division I play.