“LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach’s surprise birthday party in London”

Beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach enjoys a surprise birthday party at home with family and boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

After officially turning 31 years old last September 24, Pia Wurtzbach finally got the chance to celebrate with her family in London this weekend with was a surprise birthday party planned by her younger sister Sarah Wurtzbach. The beauty queen and actress shared photos of their happy and intimate party at home which she enjoyed along with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey and her niece Lara.

In her latest Instagram post, Pia wrote, “Photos from this weekend 🥰 And a special appreciation post for my sister @sarahwurtzbach who made this surprise birthday set up 🥰🥰🥰 Made with love 🥰

After doing home quarantine in the Philippines since the lockdown started in March, Pia flew to the United Kingdom last July to be with her family and boyfriend Jeremy. The couple also recently helped launch a digital fundraiser together for a World Wildlife Philippines online event to promote and support sustainability in tourism.

Last Thursday, September 24, Pia’s boyfriend Jeremy shared his favorite couple photos which sums up their relationship on his Instagram account. He wrote, “On this special day I wanted to share some of my most treasured memories over the last year with @piawurtzbach to wish her a very happy birthday and remind her how much she means to me. I hope these photos give you an insight into our relationship… I love you baby, happy birthday!”

The couple first confirmed the official status of their relationship last June after doing a cover pictorial together for a magazine. The two were first rumored to be dating after going on a trip to Indonesia together last January and then seen posting photos from the same location in New York the following month.