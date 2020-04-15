“LOOK: Piolo Pascual shares throwback photo”

The candid snap appears to be taken when actor Piolo Pascual was just in his early 20s.

“Quarantine be like. #DayForever”

This was the caption of Piolo Pascual to a throwback photo of himself that he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, much to the delight of his followers.

The candid snap, which appears to be taken when he was just in hisearly 20s, sees a younger Piolo without a shirt on while smiling broadly for the camera.

In the comments section, fellow stars Arci Muñoz, Alessandra de Rossi, and Pooh shared their awed reaction to the old photo.

“Papi!!!! Missshhooi!!!!” wrote Arci, who was Piolo’s co-star in his 2018 television series Since I Found You.

“Kapit fuffy!!!! Tutulugan ka namin!” added Alessandra, his co-star in his upcoming film Fuffy and Fream.

As of writing, Piolo’s post has garnered over 31,000 likes since it was first posted on the image-sharing app.