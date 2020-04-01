LOOK: Police officer gets groceries for 87-year-old woman unable to shop amid COVID-19

In the spirit of showing compassion in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a police officer assisted an elderly woman who could not go to the grocery store to purchase her family’s necessities, in the United States.

A Rhode Island police officer, identified later as Jill Marshall, visited the 87-year-old woman’s home and discovered that she did not have food left in her house, as per Warwick Police Department’s Facebook post last Saturday, March 28.

The officer then requested the woman for a grocery list and proceeded to shop for her.

“With the generosity of the market and members of the public who overheard the story, the officer was able to return with everything in the list,” the police department said.

Last night a call came in from West Bay Community action that an 87 year old had called in because she had no food in… Posted by Warwick Police Department on Saturday, March 28, 2020

The woman called the community service organization West Bay Community for help but it was unable to assist the woman until Monday. For a more immediate response, the community organization contacted the police about the situation

Marshall also found out that the 87-year-old was living with a disabled son, according to CNN’s report on March 29.

The local grocery store donated $25 (over P1,200) to help cover the cost of groceries. Others who heard about Marshall’s task also shelled out enough cash to buy $100-worth (over P5,000-worth) of food for the family, as per report.

Meanwhile, Marshall’s initiative is part of a growing list of people showing random acts of kindness during the pandemic. Last month, a professional runner Rebecca Mehra lent a helping hand to an elderly couple by also purchasing their groceries. The couple revealed that they could not enter the store in fear of contracting the virus. Cha Lino/JB

