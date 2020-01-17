“LOOK: Prenup shoot of Baron Geisler, wife in Cebu”

Four months after they tied the knot in a civil ceremony, actor Baron Geisler and his wife, Jamie Evangelista, released photos from their prenuptial pictorial in Cebu.

Shot by Smart Shot Sudio, the couple looked happily in love as they posed in different spots of Maayo San Remigio, a Caribbean-inspired resort located in the idyllic town of San Remigio, Cabu.

Baron and Jamie, a psychologist whom the actor met while he was inside a rehabilitation center for his past drug addiction, are currently expecting their first child.

They were married on September 13, 2019, one year after they became a couple.