“LOOK: Prenup shoot of Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez in Palawan”

The prenup photos of celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez are finally out.

In the underwater-themed shoot released by celebrity photographer Pat Dy, the pair looked very much in love as they posed for photos in the waters off their favorite island: El Nido, Palawan.

On Instagram, Dy shared his and his team’s experience in curating the prenup shoot of Lahbati and Gutierrez.

“I’ve had a lot of requests for underwater shots over the years. The only successful one I posted, as you all saw was the one last year. I didn’t think I could shoot another amazing set until I got to shoot Richard and Sarah’s engagement photos. As the fashion saying goes, don’t do any shoot just for the sake of concept especially if your subjects looks awkward. Even from the slightest expression can make or break a campaign,” he said.

“But when Richard and Sarah, free dived, got bitten by small jellyfishes, swallowed water and catered to every request Bob Nicolas and I asked. I knew right away the shoot was going to be an epic engagement shoot,” he added.

Lahbati and Gutierrez are set to tie the knot this month. They got engaged in 2017.

The two already have two sons, Zion and Kai.