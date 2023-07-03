LOOK: President, Speaker roll out activities during Pampanga visit

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the Chief Executive’s visit on Monday in Pampanga, which was highlighted by a series of activities including the celebration of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) 76th founding anniversary at the Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, as well as the inspection of the Pambansang Pabahay housing program in San Fernando.
Below are the series of snapshots taken during Marcos’ and Romualdez’s attendance in various ceremonies.
Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez arrives with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. at the Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base at Mabalacat, Pampanga Monday morning to grace the celebration of the 76th founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force. Accompanying them is PAF Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreno (right).
Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. share a light moment before the start of the ceremonies for the 76th founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force held Monday morning at the Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base, Mabalacat, Pampanga.
Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and House Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe (left) share a light moment with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. when they met as the Chief Executive leaves the Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base, Mabalacat, Pampanga where the rites for the 76th founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force was held Monday morning.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. engages in a light discussion with Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and San Fernando City Mayor Vilma Caluag during the inspection of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Project at Barangay del Carmen, San Fernando Pampanga Monday morning.
Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar briefs President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) President and CEO Federico Agustin Laxa and San Fernando City Mayor Vilma Caluag during the Inspection of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Project at Barangay del Carmen, San Fernando, Pampanga Monday morning.
