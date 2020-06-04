LOOK: Protests

Members of different groups stage a protest at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday to demand the junking of the anti-terror bill. Meanwhile, in Pasay City, about 100 stranded Overseas Filipino Workers wait for available flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to get home. The Department of Labor and Employment said that it is assisting 24,000 repatriated OFWs who have been stuck in different quarantine facilities in Metro Manila so that they can go home to their families. At the Baclaran station of the LRT, a thermal scanner checks passengers as they pass by. PHOTOS BY RUY MARTINEZ, JOHN ORVEN VERDOT, MICHELLE ALQUINTO and J. GERARD SEGUIA