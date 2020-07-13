LOOK: Pub installs electric fence to ensure social distancing

A pub in Cornwall, England has placed an electric fence in front of its bar to make sure its customers observe social distancing while enjoying a drink or two.

Management of the Star Inn decided to install the fence after they got fed up with people who ignore COVID-19 guidelines, as per CornwallLive yesterday, July 12.

A warning sign is also attached to the fence, as seen in a post by one Shaun Mulholland on Facebook on the same day.

“Before the fence, people were not following social-distancing and were doing as they pleased, but now people take heed to the guidance around social distancing,” the pub’s landlord Johnny McFadden was quoted as saying. “It’s for everybody’s benefit.”

While McFadden noted that the fence is usually turned off, he warned that it can be switched on. According to the report, some customers have already claimed that they were shocked by the fence on July 11 after getting drunk.

The unusual measure comes as establishments across England have begun to reopen following three months of strict lockdown measures. The move is part of the government’s plan to relaunch the hospitality, tourism and culture sectors. Ryan Arcadio/JB

ADVERTISEMENT

