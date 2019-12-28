“LOOK: Raymart Santiago with his and Claudine Barreto’s kids in Japan”
Raymart Santiago is enjoying the holidays with his children in Japan.
Starla actor Raymart Santiago took some time off his busy schedule and treat his children Sabina and Santino to a short vacation in Japan this holiday season.
Raymart shared photos of them enjoying and playing in the snow and netizens were delighted to see how much they are having fun together.
Sabina and Santino are Raymart’s children with estranged wife Claudine Barretto. Their aunt Gretchen Barretto was also happy to see her niece and nephew enjoying and left three heart emojis on Raymart’s post.
Through the years since Raymart’s separation with Claudine in 2013, his relationship with his children were smooth-sailing until their eldest, Sabina, aired her sentiments about her father online in 2018.
Read: Is Sabina Santiago upset with her father Raymart Santiago’s new relationship?
However, since then, Raymart seems to have made amends with his kids and is seen during special events and occasions.