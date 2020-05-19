LOOK: Reawakening in Metro Manila

Residents of Metro Manila and nearby areas are rediscovering the bicycle as an alternative means of transport under the modified enhanced community quarantine, which continues to disallow public utility vehicles (PUVs) on the road to prevent a deluge of commuters and stem a second wave of Covid infection. Bicycle stores and repair shops such as those in Barangay Tumana in Marikina City and along Commonwealth in Quezon City are on a roll, so to speak, as present and future riders check them out. And with the rise in pump prices, riding a bike is definitely the cheaper option and one way of keeping healthy and fit. But for those who prefer a little zoom, the tricycle is another option. In Marikina, for example, Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro signed an executive order allowing the three-wheeled transport to ply their designated routes provided they take one passenger at a time and observe other government protocols such as physical distancing between a driver and the passenger. Even President Rodrigo Duterte’s Build, Build, Build program has shown some signs of life as construction work on the link between Road 10 in Manila to the North Expressway in Quezon City resumed after it was suspended for two months with the government’s imposition of the enhanced community quarantine. But images of a policeman at the Cavite-NCR checkpoint along Marcos Alvarez Road in Talon 5, Las Piñas checking the temperature of a frontliner and a healthworker conducting a rapid test on a tricycle driver in Mandaluyong City are grim reminders that the fight against Covid isn’t over. And then again, some things never change as people ignore physical distancing in gathering and waiting for a pawnshop in Antipolo City to reopen. For one senior citizen and PWD, however, faith, hope and courage abound as he drives along a busy JP Rizal Street in Marikina City in violation of a government restriction against the traveling of the elderly. PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, BOY JOSUE, RUY L. MARTINEZ, J. GERARD SEGUIA