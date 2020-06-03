“LOOK: Regine Tolentino shows off baby bump in ‘expectation vs expecting’ photo”

Two months after giving birth to a baby girl, Regine Tolentino took to social media to share a photo

On Instagram Tuesday, the actress-dancer shared photos of herself side by side—one when she wasn’t pregnant and the other one when she was sporting a huge baby bump seven months into her pregnancy.

In both photos, Regine is seen fully nude except for a pink furry coat.

“Expectation vs expecting,” she wrote in the caption.

Regine, 41, gave birth to her baby girl, Rosie, via caesarean section last March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rosie is her third child. Regine, who is currently in a relationship with director-photographer Dondi Narciso, has two other daughters from her former husband Lander Vera-Perez.