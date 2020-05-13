“LOOK: Regine Velasquez gives son Nate a haircut”

With non-essential establishments, including barber shops and salons, still closed due to the enhanced community quarantine, music veteran Regine Velasquez decided to take on the task of cutting her son Nate’s hair herself.

With non-essential establishments, including barber shops and salons, still closed due to the enhanced community quarantine imposed in parts of Luzon to halt the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Regine Velasquez on Tuesday, May 12, decided to take on the task of cutting her son’s hair herself.

On Instagram, the music veteran proudly shared her work as she posted a photo of her son Nate’s new look.

Nate is her son with her husband, fellow singer Ogie Alcasid.

“Hindi pantay. ‘Yaan mo na. Hahaba din uli ‘yan,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #BarberongNanay.

In a separate post, Regine joked about accepting haircut appointments now that she’s out of work.

Sharing a photo with Nate, the Asia’s Songbird wrote: “At dahil nawalan ako ng work… sino gusto magpagupit?!“

Recently, Regine’s home network, ABS-CBN, went off air after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) asked the media giant to “cease and desist” from broadcasting as the company has yet to obtain a new franchise.

ABS-CBN’s franchise expired on May 4, while bills of its franchise renewal, some filed since 2016, remain pending in Congress.

Meanwhile, since the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine in parts of Luzon in March, Regine has been actively participating in fundraising initiatives to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, she raised P4.2 million through her online birthday concert for the benefit of ABS-CBN’s social welfare program Bantay Bata.