“LOOK: Reservist Ronnie Liang helps man COVID-19 checkpoint”

Singer and army reservist Ronnie Liang continues to risk his life by actively serving as a frontliner in the Philippines’ battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After helping transport and donate goods to fellow frontliners in hospitals, the “Ngiti” hitmaker continues to fulfill his military duty by enforcing the enhanced community quarantine implemented for the whole of Luzon in an effort to stop the COVID-19 spread, as seen in photos of him helping man a checkpoint at the MacArthur Highway in Valenzuela City on Instagram over the weekend.

“Check point duty,” he wrote in the caption, along with hashtags #StayHome and #ParaSaBayan.

Ronnie, 34, had said in a press release that while he fears that he may catch the virus, his “passion to help” pushes him to “help, contribute, and be part of the solution” in fighting against COVID-19.

“Ito ay panahon talaga ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan kahit ano pang katayuan, posisyon, pananaw mo sa buhay,” he said.

Ronnie is set to star in a movie inspired by the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing on You”, “Harang”, directed by Njel de Mesa.