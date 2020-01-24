“LOOK: Richard, Raymond Gutierrez celebrate birthday week in Bali”

Celebrity twins Richard and Raymond Gutierrez celebrated their birthday with a special, week-long trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Richard and Raymond Gutierrez celebrated their birthday with a special, week-long trip to Bali, Indonesia. The two, who turned 36 last Tuesday, January 1, brought along Richard’s fiancée, actress-model Sarah Lahbati, and their two children, Zion and Kai. Based on their recent Instagram posts, the celebrity twins were clearly having a blast, posing for “Instagram-worthy” photos at an apparently luxurious resort and going on tours to two of Bali’s most popular spots, Ubud and Canggu. Here’s a look at their fun trip!