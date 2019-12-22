“LOOK: Robin Padilla meets daughter Gabriela”
Robin Padilla was a picture of a proud father when he finally met his second daughter, Maria Gabriela.
On Instagram on Sunday, his wife, television host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, announced that she has returned to the country with her newborn daughter and firstborn child, Isabella, after more than three months in the United States.
“WE ARE HOME!!!!! After 3 months… my family is finally WHOLE!!!” captioned the “It’s Showtime” host to photos showing her and Isabela reuniting with Robin, as well as Gabriela’s first meeting with her father.
“Home will always be with you [Robin]. Thank you so much for allowing me to do this for our children it was only possible because of you and your support. We missed you sooooo much!!!” she added.
Mariel gave birth to Gabriela at a private hospital in the United States last November 15, just a day after Isabella celebrated her third birthday.
Clips of Mariel and Isabella’s reunion with Robin, as well as Gabriela’s first meeting with her father, will be featured in the celebrity mom’s upcoming vlog entry, to be uploaded on her YouTube channel this Sunday evening.