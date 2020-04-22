“LOOK: Ronnie Alonte calls Loisa Andalio his ‘future wife’ on her birthday”

Several fans had a hard time keeping calm after Ronnie Alonte called his onscreen partner and real-life girlfriend Loisa Andalio his “future wife” on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Feliz cumpleaños a mi futura esposa (Happy birthday to my future wife).”

Loisa turned 21 on Tuesday, April 21.

She and Ronnie have been in a relationship for three years.

Meanwhile, the actress, in her own post, shared that her birthday wish is for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to stop so everyone could go back to their normal lives.

“Ang wish ko ay hindi na para sa sarili ko. Kundi para sana sa buong mundo na bumalik na ang lahat sa normal upang tayo ay matiwasay na makapag-trabaho na muli nang payapa para mabigyan natin ng magandang buhay ang ating sarili at ating pamilya,” she said.

“Stay safe and well! Ikain niyo nalang ako mamayang dinner, maraming salamat sa mga bumati. I love you all! Panibagong taon para sakin,” she added