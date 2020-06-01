“LOOK: Rufa Mae Quinto celebrates birthday in US”

Rufa Mae Quinto celebrated her birthday with her family in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her Instagram post over the weekend, the comedienne shared photos celebrating her special day last Thursday, May 28, in San Francisco, California.

“My simple birthday celebration in the backyard,” she wrote in the caption.

Despite being away from her family in the Philippines, Rufa said she’s happy that she got to celebrate her birthday with her husband, Trevor Magallanes, and their daughter, Athena Alexandria.

“I love you guys, Trev and Alexandria. Shelter in place birthday… I’m so lucky I have a family in the [United States],” she said.

Rufa turned 42 last May 28.