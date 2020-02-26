“LOOK: Sandara Park celebrates CL’s birthday”

Sandara Park meets up with former 2NE1 co-member CL to celebrate her birthday.

Former 2NE1 members Sandara Park and CL were reunited recently to celebrate the latter’s 29th birthday today February 26.

On Instagram, Sandara shared snapshots of their celebration together. “Happy birthday (translated to English) #OneAndOnlyCL,” she posted.

It’s not the first time that Sandara and CL got reunited for a celebration.

In May 2019, the two Korean stars alongside other former 2NE1 members Minzy and Park Bom celebrated the 10th anniversary of their group.

READ: Sandara Park to star in musical re-imagining of hit Korean series ‘Another Oh Hae-young’

They even went live on Instagram for their fans to mark the occasion.

2NE1 disbanded in 2016.