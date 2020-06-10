“LOOK: Sandara Park shares behind-the-scenes photos with ‘Dinner Mate’ stars”

Sandara Park shared behind-the-scenes photos from her cameo stint in the new Korean drama series Dinner Mate.

In her newest Instagram post, Sandara can be seen posing with actors Song Seung-heon and Kim Seo-kyung.

According to a previous report of Naver TV as translated by entertainment website Soompi, Sandara will make a cameo in Dinner Mate as a woman who has an eating disorder and is secretly seeking treatment from Dr. Kim Hae Kyung (Song Seung Heon).

Dinner Mate is based on a popular webtoon and tells the story of a man and woman who got tired of romance after experiencing numerous heartbreaks. As they constantly eat dinner together, they begin feeling emotions again and start developing love for food.

Seung-heon and former Crash Landing on You star Seo Ji-hye will headline the series.