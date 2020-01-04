“LOOK: Sarah Geronimo and Regine Velasquez in one magazine cover”

Sarah Geronimo and Regine Velasquez grace the cover of Mega Magazine.
“Two of the country’s greatest musical divas sit down and talk about their craft and the darndest things—Asia’s songbird #RegineVelasquez-Alcasid is ebullient, sassy, and wise while Pop Star Princess #SarahGeronimo is lissome, soft-spoken but whip smart and quick-witted,” the magazine said.
Concert nina Sarah Geronimo at Regine Velasquez, tuloy na tuloy na
Mega added, “From their singing, acting, and hosting careers to their beauty business ventures to marriage, the duo’s conversation left everyone in stitches.”
Aside from the magazine cover, the Kapamilya singers are also joining forces for a concert on February 14 and 15 titled Unified.
“I’m very very happy that it’s finally happening. [It’s a] dream come true,” Sarah said in a previous interview.