“LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli test negative in COVID-19 rapid testing”

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli said they tested negative for the novel coronavirus after undergoing a rapid test on Sunday, May 31.

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli said they tested negative for the novel coronavirus after undergoing a rapid test on Sunday, May 31.

The two underwent the test following a visit to the dental clinic, Matteo revealed as he shared their results on his Instagram Stories.

In a previous interview, Matteo said that he and Sarah have only been staying indoors since Metro Manila has been under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been staying home. We just go out when we need to go out doing groceries and all these essential things,” he said.

Both he and Sarah have reminded everyone to strictly observe quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Makinig kayo sa government. Kung lockdown, lockdown. Kung diyan sa bahay, diyan lang kayo sa bahay. Please lang, please keep safe,” said Matteo. “Wash your hands all the time [and] please practice social distancing.

Sarah, for her part, said that the least everyone could do during the current situation is “do our part to fight this virus by staying at home.”