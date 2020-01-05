“LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Rachelle Ann Go, and Erik Santos reunite”

Sarah Geronimo, Rachelle Ann Go, and Erik Santos bond again in Manila.

Sarah Geronimo, Rachelle Ann Go, and Erik Santos were reunited in Manila recently. Erik posted snapshots of the reunion on his Instagram page.

“I don’t know what’s tighter, my jeans or our friendship. 🤪 Fridate with @justsarahgph and @gorachelleann. #Champs,” Erik posted.

It can be recalled that the three singers used to perform for the “ASAP Champions” segment.

Netizens and celebrities were quick to comment how happy they were to see the singers together again.

“Babawi ako! Namiss ko kayo,” Yeng Constantino commented.

“Omg! I’ve missed seeing you together. I love you all! sana maging forever ang friendship nyo,” one netizen commented.